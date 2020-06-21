A shooting — the second in 48 hours — was reported Sunday night in the area known as the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

One person with a gunshot wound arrived at Harborview Medical Center in a private vehicle, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. They were in serious condition.

Seattle police confirmed that one person was injured in a shooting. They also said they heard reports of an additional shooting Sunday night, but were receiving conflicting information and could not verify a second shooting occurred.

Dispatch logs place the emergency response at Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street, with the first reports at about 10:42 p.m., though it was unclear where exactly the shooting happened.

Seattle fire arrived at the scene at 10:46 p.m., two minutes after being dispatched, and went to a predesignated staging location near the perimeter of the protest zone, fire department spokesman David Cuerpo said. A couple of minutes later they were notified that the injured person had already been taken away in a private car, Cuerpo said.

No other details were immediately available about Sunday night’s shooting.

Early Saturday, a 19-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old man was injured in another shooting in the area. That shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Protesters have been occupying the area around Cal Anderson Park and the police department’s East Precinct in Capitol Hill, dubbing it the CHOP, since police left the site following multiple nights of clashes between officers and demonstrators during protests against police brutality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.