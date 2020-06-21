A shooting — the second in 48 hours — was reported Sunday night in the area known as the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

One person with a gunshot wound arrived at Harborview Medical Center in a private vehicle, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. They were in serious condition.

Seattle police confirmed that one person was injured in a shooting and also said they also heard reports of an additional shooting Sunday night. However, the reports were “conflicting” and they could not immediately confirm them.

Dispatch logs place the emergency response at Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street, with the first reports at about 10:42 p.m., though it was unclear where exactly the shooting happened.

No other details were immediately available about Sunday night’s shooting.

Early Saturday, a 19-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old man was injured in another shooting in the area. That shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.