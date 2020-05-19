A man who police said was carrying a knife or knives was shot and killed by officers Tuesday afternoon near the waterfront in the Lower Queen Anne area.

Seattle Police Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said the man had been threatening other people. Two officers responding to the scene about 3:20 p.m. chased the man down Elliott Avenue West toward West Harrison Street and “were forced to use deadly force” after initially trying to use less-lethal measures, Nollette said.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said the man died as he was being put in an ambulance to go to the hospital.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, Nollette said.

