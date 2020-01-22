A shooting involving Seattle police and the King County Sheriff’s Office was reported in the 300 block of Blanchard Street in Belltown on Wednesday afternoon, according to Seattle police.

A person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening. “No officers or deputies were injured during this encounter,” the Seattle Police Department tweeted.

Few other details were immediately available from officials.

Third Avenue was blocked to traffic between Lenora Street and Bell Street, and Blanchard was blocked between Second and Third avenues.

King County Metro said buses were being rerouted and warned commuters to expect service delays downtown. Buses were being rerouted off Third between Wall Street and Virginia Street, and off Blanchard Street west of Fifth Avenue.

A witness at the scene said he was in his seventh floor apartment on the corner of Second and Blanchard when he heard gunshots.

“I heard six rounds, a pause, and then eight more rounds,” said Leo, the witness who declined to give his last name.

He stumbled out of bed and fumbled with his phone, hitting record just after the last shot was fired. He also heard officers yell for the suspect to show his hands.

“They had a stack of police officers around the corner, and they pulled him out of the car. I don’t think he was too badly hurt,” Leo said. “He didn’t have a shirt on, and they gave him a raincoat.”

Wednesday’s shooting marked the second shooting in the downtown area in 24 hours. A man was shot and killed at Westlake Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Metro’s Wednesday PM Commute: Buses in downtown are being rerouted off 3 Av between Wall St & Virginia St and off Blanchard St west if 5 Av due to emergency response https://t.co/h5EcBxFdpB — King County Metro ❄️🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) January 22, 2020

This shooting involved @SeattlePD and @kingcosoPIO. The suspect has been transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. No officers or deputies were injured during this encounter. Force Investigation Team detectives are responding. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 22, 2020

Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Blanchard. Third Avenue is currently closed to traffic. PIO Michaud is on the way to the scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.