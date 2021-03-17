One person was injured in a shooting at a Rainier Valley church on Wednesday afternoon, according to Seattle police.

Fire dispatch logs indicated calls about the shooting at the Emerald City Bible Fellowship came in just before 4 p.m. Police did not immediately provide details about what happened.

A few people were gathered outside the church as of about 5:30 p.m., waiting to hear more information. Several police cars were parked outside.

Leslie Milton Jr., 61, said he lives in an apartment building next to Emerald City Bible Fellowship and came out to the sidewalk when he heard sirens Wednesday afternoon.

“Nothing like this has ever happened at this church. … I love my neighborhood. This is insane though,” said Milton Jr., who’s lived in the area for about eight years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.