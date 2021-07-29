At least one person was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in White Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Southwest Roxbury Street, near Roxhill Park and a Safeway, just before 8 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition as of 9:30 p.m., according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

No arrests have been made.

“We thank the White Center community for their patience as this will likely remain an active scene for several hours,” the sheriff’s office tweeted around 8:45 p.m.

Meyer said it’s the second shooting this week to which sheriff’s deputies have responded, including one in SeaTac that killed a man in his 20s.

“We’re certainly wanting to see things simmer back down,” he said.

No further information about what led to the White Center shooting was immediately available.