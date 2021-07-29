A male was fatally shot Thursday night in White Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Southwest Roxbury Street, near Roxhill Park and a Safeway, just before 8 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He died overnight, Meyer said Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Meyer said it’s the second shooting this week to which sheriff’s deputies have responded, including one in SeaTac that killed a man in his 20s.

“We’re certainly wanting to see things simmer back down,” he said.

No further information about Thursday night’s shooting was immediately available.