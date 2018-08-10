The suspect fled from the shooting scene, and police have not released a description.

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood, police said.

Police were called to the shooting at the intersection of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street shortly after 11 p.m., where officers found the victim on the sidewalk next to a bus, police reported.

He had been shot multiple times and was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police said investigators think the victim and suspect were “involved in a disturbance on the bus just prior to the shooting,” and that both people had gotten off at the same stop prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled. Police have not released a description of the suspect.