A 43-year-old man was arrested after a shooting Sunday night in Seattle’s University District that left another man wounded, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of 17th Avenue Northeast. Arriving officers found the 43-year-old man, who said he “had just shot a man who attempted to attack him in a parking lot,” according to Seattle police.

The 35-year-old who was shot was unresponsive and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.

The 43-year-old was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of assault, police said.