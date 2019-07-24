Seattle police are investigating a reported shooting that injured one person in the Rainier Beach area Wednesday afternoon.
Police and medics responded to the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue South around 2 p.m.
One person was in custody, according to police.
Police activity was blocking north and southbound lanes on Rainier Avenue South around South Rose Street as of about 2:10 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
