Seattle police are investigating a reported shooting that injured one person in the Rainier Beach area Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics responded to the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue South around 2 p.m.

One person was in custody, according to police.

Police activity was blocking north and southbound lanes on Rainier Avenue South around South Rose Street as of about 2:10 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

