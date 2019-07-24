Seattle police are investigating the shooting of one man and stabbing of another in the Rainier Beach area Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting and stabbing followed an argument between the two men at around 2 p.m. in a small park area next to a bus stop on the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue South, Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud said.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The man wounded by gunfire, who is around 30 years old, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition, authorities said. A 24-year-old man who was stabbed was in stable condition and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, said Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg. Police said he had a “large cut to his back.”

It isn’t yet clear what the men were arguing about or whether they knew each other, Michaud said. He said police recovered a gun at the scene. Detectives believe they have located everyone involved in the case but will review surveillance footage.

People who had been shopping at nearby markets stood outside the police tape, while children and women watched from the front porches of nearby houses as detectives assessed the scene.

Police activity was blocking the right northbound and southbound lanes on Rainier Avenue South around South Rose Street as of about 2:50 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. The road was fully open by 6 p.m.