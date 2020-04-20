Police are investigating a shooting in Burien that left a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries Monday evening, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the 12000 block of 14th Avenue South around 7 p.m., a statement from the sheriff’s office said. The victim, who was shot in the face, was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Officials didn’t immediately know the victim’s age, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Detectives are still searching for a suspect.

No further details were immediately available.