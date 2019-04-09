One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in Burien early Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting followed a “disturbance between multiple subjects” in the 15300 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest, authorities said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries. Another man, reported to be in his 40s, is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. and was discovered almost immediately by a deputy who happened to be patrolling in the area and saw the 27-year-old lying by the side of the road, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The other man drove himself to Highline Medical Center in Burien before being transferred to Harborview, Abbott said.

Abbott said investigators with the Major Crimes unit are trying to piece together what happened and why. He said no suspects have been caught but there are cooperating witnesses.