One male was killed and another was wounded early Monday morning when they were shot in the protest area known as CHOP.

Seattle police tweeted the shooting happened near 12th Avenue and Pike Street. According to an email from Harborview Medical Center, one of the wounded males was brought to the hospital by private vehicle around 3:15 a.m. The second was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics about 15 minutes later.

One man died and the other was in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Demonstrators have occupied several blocks around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park for about two weeks, since the police left the precinct following standoffs and clashes with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

CHOP stands for the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area, and has been the scene of several shootings.