An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines, police said.

Officers were called to a Planet Fitness, located in the 27000 block of Pacific Highway South, around 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics attempted lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for a man and a woman, who they say are considered armed and dangerous.

No further information was immediately available.