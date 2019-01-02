Ricardo Villa Senor and his girlfriend were talking and eating tamales in his bedroom when they heard intruders force their way into the apartment above them.

Blood found at the scene of a fatal home invasion near White Center in November has been matched to DNA belonging to a 24-year-old Lynnwood man, who King County Sheriff’s detectives think may be hiding out on the Eastside, a spokesman said.

Mical Roberts was charged last week with first-degree murder, accused of killing Ricardo Villa Senor, 26, on Nov. 19 in a shootout in Villa’s apartment, according to King County prosecutors. Roberts remains at large and is wanted on a $2 million arrest warrant.

The victim and his girlfriend are strangers to Roberts and his unknown accomplices, charging papers say.

Villa and his roommate shared an apartment on the lower level of a two-story house in the 10000 block of First Avenue Southwest, the charges say. A couple and their children live upstairs, with an interior staircase connecting the two units that each have a separate entrance.

On the night Villa was killed, his girlfriend arrived at his apartment around 7:30 p.m. and the two sat on his bed, talking and eating tamales, the charges say. Minutes later, they heard several people moving around upstairs and then walking down the interior stairs.

Villa retrieved a handgun and locked his bedroom door while his girlfriend hid in the closet, say charging papers. Someone then kicked open the bedroom door and exchanged gunfire with Villa, who was hit multiple times, the charges say.

After the shooting stopped, Villa’s girlfriend heard the intruders head back upstairs and she called 911 from the closet. On the recording, the girlfriend can be heard “whispering, crying and begging for help from the 911 dispatcher,” a detective wrote in the charges.

When police and medics arrived, they carried Villa out to the driveway to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.

Deputies later recovered 21 shell casings from two different brands of 9 mm ammunition; seven of the casings and a 9 mm handgun were found in Villa’s bedroom, while the remaining casings were found in the hallway and laundry room across from the bedroom, say the charges.

Investigators also found blood on the walls, front door and the street outside: “Given the location of the blood, we believe that one or more of the shooters were either shot or injured during this crime,” charging papers say.

The blood found on the front door, which had been forced open, was matched on Dec. 7 to Roberts’ DNA profile by scientists at the State Patrol Crime Lab, the charges say. He has prior felony convictions for assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a drug violation, according to prosecutors.

Robbery seems the likely motive for the home invasion. Villa’s upstairs neighbor, who owns a Tukwila restaurant with his father-in-law, told detectives they had just sold another restaurant and so the neighbor had a large amount of cash hidden in his residence, the charges say.

He directed detectives to where he had hidden the money and detectives found the cash undisturbed, say the charges.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the sheriff’s office believes Roberts is possibly hiding in Kirkland or another Eastside city. Roberts is described as a black male, 6’5” tall and 250 pounds. Abbott asked anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts to call 911 or 206-296-3311.