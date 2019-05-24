A toddler and a man have been found dead in Maple Valley in what the King County Sheriff’s Office described as a domestic-violence case.

Deputies were called at about 10 p.m. Thursday to the 21300 block of 277th Avenue Southeast in Maple Valley for a death investigation.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said the relationship between the man and the child has not been confirmed.

He could not yet say what led to the deaths, but said emergency personnel tried for an extensive time to save the child.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit is responding, and more information will be available later, according to the sheriff’s office.