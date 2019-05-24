A toddler and his father were found dead Thursday night in a Maple Valley home in what the King County Sheriff’s Office described as a domestic-violence murder-suicide.

Two-year-old Kailo Delgado died from drowning and his death was ruled a homicide; his father, Hoben Delgado, 30, died from a self-inflicted handgun wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the 21300 block of Southeast 277th Place in Maple Valley for a death investigation after the boy’s mother found her child unresponsive, according to Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Abbott said the mother had left the home for a while and when she returned was unable to find her boyfriend or their young son.

She found the boy unresponsive in one room, called 911 and immediately began CPR, Abbott said. Emergency personnel took over lifesaving efforts when they arrived, but the child died.

Deputies found the boyfriend in the home’s garage, dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Abbott said the department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but at this point, they do not yet know what led up to the deaths.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the street where the deaths occurred.