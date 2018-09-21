The body of a 67-year-old man was discovered by two handymen who went to the victim's residence Thursday evening to do some work for him. A homicide investigation has begun but a sheriff's spokesman did not release details of the man's injuries.

King County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the apparent homicide of a 67-year-old man who was found dead in his Renton-area home on Thursday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., two handymen arrived at the man’s residence in the 16700 block of 196th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Renton to do some work for the victim and discovered he was possibly dead, Sgt. Ryan Abbott wrote in a news release. They called 911, deputies confirmed the man was deceased and called in Major Crimes detectives because his death appeared suspicious, the release says.

Detectives confirmed the man died as a result of homicidal violence but no further details of his injuries were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

The man’s death is the third homicide investigated by sheriff’s detectives over two days.

Gabriela Reyes, 51, was fatally shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon when a stray bullet from a driveby shooting went through the window of a Burien chiropractor’s office, where she worked for the last 18 years. Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with her death hours later.

Then on Wednesday night, a 22-year-old woman driving in Skyway was fatally shot in the head by someone in another vehicle. No arrests have yet been made.