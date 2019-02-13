A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest by a stranger on Tuesday, and died at Puget Sound Park. Police arrested the suspected shooter a few blocks away.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed for no apparent reason at a Burien park Tuesday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Police have arrested a suspect.

“The victim didn’t know the suspect at all,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “It was coldblooded. He killed him for no reason.”

Sheriff’s deputies and Burien police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Puget Sound Park, in the 12600 block of First Avenue Southwest, around 9:30 p.m., Abbott said. The victim, who was accompanied by a relative and a friend, had gone to the park to walk his dog when he was shot, Abbott said. The victim was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The suspected shooter, a 23-year-old man, fled the scene in a vehicle but was on foot when he was arrested a short time later a few blocks from the park, Abbott said. A gun was found near where the man was arrested.

He was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday.

Burien is one of 10 cities in the county that contract with the sheriff’s office for police services.