Detectives in the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit spent the past year re-examining evidence and tracking down witnesses in the killing of 26-year-old Kenneth Ruffer.

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide that took place more than two decades ago in White Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A 52-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were booked into the King County Jail Wednesday morning, jail records show. They are expected to make their first court appearances on Thursday.

On Nov. 27, 1995, sheriff’s deputies found 26-year-old Kenneth Ruffer dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Southwest 97th Place, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the investigation into Ruffer’s death, detectives learned Ruffer had been set up for a robbery by a then-25-year-old woman, according to the statement. At the time, a 29-year-old man was identified as an accomplice in the robbery and homicide, the statement said.

DNA from the crime scene was later matched to the male suspect’s DNA profile and detectives got witnesses to cooperate in the investigation, according to the statement. Detectives in the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit spent the past year re-examining evidence and tracking down witnesses, it said.