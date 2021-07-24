VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in in Vancouver, Washington on Friday evening, authorities said.

Two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are searching for a third person of interest, according to Vancouver police.

The shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex just before 7 p.m. and the deputy died later at a local hospital, The Columbian reported.

The Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp said early Saturday in a news release.

The deputy’s name hasn’t been released. No further information about what happened during the incident has been made public.

Late Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement that the deputy had died.

“This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area,” the statement said. “Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times.”