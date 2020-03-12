A cement truck hauling a heavy load of powdered concrete crossed the center line and slammed almost head-on into a King County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Tukwila on Thursday morning, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

The deputy, who is in his 30s, and the truck driver were both transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and are expected to be OK, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Based on the initial investigation, the deputy, who is assigned to Metro Transit, was driving south on Interurban Avenue South at 48th Avenue South when the cement truck crossed the center line and plowed into his patrol SUV at 10:15 a.m., Abbott said. The crash, which toppled a traffic light and closed the roadway, left the deputy trapped inside his vehicle, he said. A section of the cement truck toppled over.

“The deputy was talking. He was in pretty good spirits but in pain,” Abbott said.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.