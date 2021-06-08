A Battle Ground man employed as a Multnomah County, Ore., sheriff’s deputy is under criminal investigation by his agency over alleged misuse of vaccination cards.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave May 20, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Chris Liedle, communications director for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Liedle did not identify the deputy under investigation, but the Portland Tribune on Friday identified him as Robert J. Haney. A search warrant application related to the investigation — filed in Clark County — confirms his identity.

The application sought to search Haney’s residence for evidence relating to the Oregon crimes of misuse of confidential information, first-degree official misconduct, first- and second-degree forgery, first- and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal simulation.

“Allegations of misconduct are serious matters for public safety agencies. Community trust is the foundation upon which we build our legitimacy as public safety professionals. Our profession’s credibility is damaged when any member engages, or is accused of engaging, in illegal actions or misconduct,” Liedle said in an email.

The search warrant was executed on the evening of May 20 at Haney’s residence, with the help of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized from a kitchen cupboard, as well as the box for Haney’s county-issued firearm, according to a property receipt.

In the search warrant affidavit, Clark County sheriff’s Detective Fred Neiman said he was contacted May 20 by Multnomah County Detective Kevin Odil, who said he was conducting a forgery investigation involving Haney.

It sought the seizure of Haney’s cellphone(s) and COVID-19 vaccination record cards, as well as any closed containers that could contain those items. The application also sought to search any seized phones for call history, messages, media, internet history, documents and location information since Jan. 11.

The search warrant application was approved by Clark County District Court Judge Chad Sleight on May 20 and filed with the clerk’s office the next day. An affidavit for a search warrant authored by Multnomah County was included as an attachment with the application and then subsequently sealed.

“As we review this investigation or if additional information comes to light, we will take immediate, appropriate action. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment further on the matter,” Liedle said in the email.

Haney is being represented by Portland attorney Christine Mascal, who said she is unable to comment on the investigation at this time.

According to the Portland Tribune, Haney was hired by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in May 1998.