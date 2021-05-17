A 65-year old man was fatally stabbed east of Woodinville on Sunday night and his 21-year-old grandson has been booked into the King County Jail on investigation of domestic-violence homicide, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman living in the 15200 block of Northeast 156th Street called 911 after a woman came to her door and reported there had been a stabbing, said sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer, a department spokesperson.

One of the deputies who responded to the area stopped and detained a man who was ultimately identified as the stabbing suspect, Meyer said.

During the investigation, detectives with the major crimes unit determined the assault on the 65-year-old victim began inside a car, but the man got out of the vehicle and collapsed in the street, said Meyer. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures but the man died at the scene.

Meyers did not know where the men live or what brought them to that area of unincorporated King County. The woman who sought help is believed to be related to the men but Meyer was uncertain of her relationship to them.

Deputies recovered a knife and will search the car for other evidence, he said.

The 21-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.