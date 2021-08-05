Conditions around the King County Courthouse — and parking garage and administrative building and jail — have gotten so unsafe, the sheriff has instituted an immediate return to 100% remote work for many staffers.

Yearslong concerns over safety and public issues at the courthouse preceded an attempted rape last week inside a courthouse restroom.

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht made the announcement in a letter to staff Tuesday.

“Effectively immediately, due to the unsafe environment around the courthouse, administration, parking garage and corrections facilities, and concerns from labor unions, we are returning to 100% remote telework for professional staff members who do not routinely interact with the public,” she wrote in the letter originally obtained by MyNorthwest.com.

Johanknecht said she will be meeting with other county officials to discuss safety solutions for the courthouse and surrounding area.

Citing “dire conditions,” 33 King County Superior Court judges and four court commissioners asked Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jesús Aguirre to shut down City Hall Park and relocate residents of one sprawling encampment immediately south of the downtown county courthouse.

Advertising

The courthouse, county administration building, jail and City Hall are all within one block of each other downtown.

“We are writing out of deep concern for the safety of jurors, Courthouse employees, the general public and those who find themselves unhoused and sheltering in and around City Hall Park,” the judges and commissioners wrote.

“As you know, conditions in and around the King County Courthouse vicinity, including City Hall Park, have been in a critical, unsafe and unhealthy stage for years. As a matter of last resort to address these issues, we are requesting that you close City Hall Park.”

The letter cited a Seattle Times news story about legislation introduced by Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn to condemn the 0.56-acre park as a public-safety hazard after a fatal stabbing and several earlier incidents of violent crime.

The courthouse, which houses the Sheriff’s Office, has been dealing with serious safety concerns since at least 2017, when attacks on two jurors and half a dozen employees prompted judges to ask the county for help.