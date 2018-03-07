The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham.

CAMANO ISLAND — Island County authorities say the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is possibly headed for California.

The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.

Nearby, investigators discovered a bunker dug into a hillside containing supplies, guns and ammo.

Island County Sheriff Mark Brown said Wednesday that police are looking for 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales, whom he called a person of interest.

Gonzales is believed to be armed and driving a green 1990 Mitsubishi Montero, with Washington license plate AYE 2639.

A woman who knows Gonzales and Cunningham described them as boyfriend and girlfriend originally from California. The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the couple lived with her family in an apartment in Stanwood for a brief time about 2 ½ years ago.

The couple later moved to a trailer on Camano Island, she said.

The woman said Cunningham and Gonzales had met in the military.

“It’s just crazy,” the woman said Wednesday. “They were in my house, around my kids and I never thought he was capable of something like this.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Jessica Lee and news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.