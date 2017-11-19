Okanogan sheriff arrested a man reportedly seen running from the scene of a house fire where a body was found.

Share story

By
 

OMAK, Wash. (AP) — A 27-year-old man is in jail for investigation of first-degree murder and arson after firefighters found a body inside a burning home in the north-central Washington town of Omak.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says a person seen running from the scene of Friday’s fire was later interviewed and arrested.

The coroner’s office is working to identify the body and determined the cause of death.

The Associated Press