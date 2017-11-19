Okanogan sheriff arrested a man reportedly seen running from the scene of a house fire where a body was found.
OMAK, Wash. (AP) — A 27-year-old man is in jail for investigation of first-degree murder and arson after firefighters found a body inside a burning home in the north-central Washington town of Omak.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says a person seen running from the scene of Friday’s fire was later interviewed and arrested.
The coroner’s office is working to identify the body and determined the cause of death.
