One Seattle woman has quite a yarn to tell.

She was at a thrift store in the 730 block of North 95th Street on Sunday when she purchased a packaged crochet kit to make animal hats, according to Seattle police.

When she opened the kit, there was a suspiciously heavy item encased in yellow rubber. It had an “odd odor” and “100%” written on the outside, police said.

The woman called 911.

Officers responded, took the package and later determined it was a kilogram of cocaine, police said.

The package was placed into evidence.