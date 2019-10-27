A man who was being pursued by police in a sexual-assault case fled and was found dead in a wooded area around the Des Moines Creek Trail on Sunday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The cause of his death is unknown.

Officers responded at about 6 a.m. to a report of a sexual assault in progress in the 22800 block of 27th Avenue South, where they found the suspect in a vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

According to the news release, the suspect fled in the vehicle and police pursued him for a few minutes until the man lost control of the car and crashed into some shrubs near the Des Moines Creek Trail. The man then fled into the nearby wooded area, which police described as “heavily treed” and with steep terrain.

The suspect, who was in his early 20s, was unresponsive when a police K-9 unit found him at 6:56 a.m. Resuscitation measures were taken, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Des Moines police say officers did not have any physical contact with the suspect during the pursuit.

The Valley Investigative Team is conducting an independent investigation. Police say the sexual-assault survivor is cooperating with the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.