SEATTLE (AP) — A registered sex offender was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Johnathon Umphlett, 31, of Arkansas, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to having images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his phone, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

Seattle police had contacted Umphlett after a witness at a restaurant reported that he was looking at child pornography on his phone. A forensic analysis of the phone found 68 files of images of child rape and abuse, Gorman said.

Umphlett was convicted in Arkansas in 2014 of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy, Gorman said.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour also said Umphlett must be on lifetime supervision following his release from prison.