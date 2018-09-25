Timothy William Bradford, a 66-year-old convicted rapist and a Level 3 sex offender, was last released from prison in June. He's being held on investigation of rape.

A 66-year-old convicted rapist originally from Oklahoma was arrested Friday for allegedly attacking a woman in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, just three months after he was last released from prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to King County prosecutors and the state Department of Corrections (DOC).

Though Timothy William Bradford is being held on investigation of rape in lieu of $100,000 bail, he is being held without bail on a DOC hold for allegedly violating the conditions of his community supervision, jail records show.

Bradford pleaded guilty to kidnapping and rape after his arrest in Tulsa, Okla., in 1989 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, though it appears he served only 16, according to the 2014 King County case charging the Level 3 sex offender with failing to register. In 2006, he was convicted of sexual battery, also in Tulsa, and served roughly three years in prison, the charging documents say.

He moved to Seattle in 2013 and has been homeless since then, according to the charges and court paperwork in the 2014 King County case. His convictions in Oklahoma make him subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Bradford was arrested twice by Seattle police in 2014, once for exposing himself to a female patron of a Belltown café and the second time for grabbing the bottoms of three women at Pike Place Market, say the charges in the 2014 case for failing to register as a sex offender. According to Seattle Municipal Court records, Bradford was convicted on these charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and was sentenced to time served in the King County Jail.

In December 2015, he was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for the 2014 charge of failing to register, court records show. He was released June 26, according to a DOC spokeswoman.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, a Seattle police officer was dispatched to Airport Way South and South Massachusetts Street to a report that a man had hit a woman and tried to rape her, says the probable cause statement outlining the police case against Bradford.

By the time the officer arrived, a King County sheriff’s deputy was there with a 41-year-old woman, who said she was walking on Airport Way South with a man when he suddenly threw her on the ground, jumped on top of her and began hitting her, telling her, “I’m going to do what I want with you,” the statement says.

As the woman screamed and fought back, the man shoved his hand into her pants and wrapped an arm around her neck to stop her screaming, says the statement.

A passing construction crew heard the woman’s screams and two men pulled the suspect off the woman, the statement says. The suspect walked away but was quickly arrested. The woman and the two witnesses were individually taken to Bradford’s location and they independently identified him as the woman’s attacker, according to the statement.

Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday.