A 65-year-old Selah man facing second-degree rape of a child charges made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.

The man is being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl repeatedly over two years, according to a probable-cause affidavit by a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy.

On May 20, 2018, the man’s daughter learned of the alleged rapes after seeing text messages on the girl’s cellphone, the affidavit said.

When the man’s daughter then confronted him about it and phoned deputies, he shot himself twice in the face with a crossbow.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and eventually recovered.

At the time, it was thought the man wasn’t competent to face charges because of his self-inflicted wounds.

On June 7, a close friend of the girl and her mother reported to deputies that the man had been attempting to contact the girl again through Facebook, the affidavit said.

A deputy arrested the man during a traffic stop Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that prosecutors charge the man with 10 counts of second-degree child rape.