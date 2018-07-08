The couple was standing in the road early Sunday morning when they were run down by a pickup truck. The WSP says the driver had been drinking.

A Sedro-Woolley couple is dead and a 30-year-old woman in custody following an auto-pedestrian accident on State Road 20 near Rhodes Road early Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The patrol identified the victims as Wayne and Patricia Gunsolley, 64 and 67 respectively. They were struck by a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by Trina M. Junkert, who was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide and drunken driving. She was not injured. Two passengers in her truck, identified by the WSP as Stevie Christian, 31, and Marlea Hood, 32, did not suffer injuries either.

The patrol said Junkert was driving eastbound on SR 20 at Rhodes Road just before 1 a.m., where the Gunsolley’s had parked their vehicle blocking the right-turn lane. The patrol said they were standing in the eastbound lane when Junkert struck them, killing them both. The patrol listed the cause of the accident as intoxication.