A security guard at a Federal Way nightclub was shot in the chest early Thursday, according to Federal Way police.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Officers were still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses Thursday morning about what led to the 1:40 a.m. shooting at Cafe Arizona. Authorities said they did not have a suspect.
