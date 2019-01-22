James and Jerome Taafulisia were homeless teenagers when they and their younger brother are accused of storming a Seattle homeless encampment and opening fire. While their younger brother was convicted in May on murder and assault charges, a jury in the older brothers' first trial deadlocked in August.

Three teenage brothers were either looking for a huge payday by robbing a drug dealer or they were hustled into taking the fall for crimes committed by older, more-criminally savvy members of their tight-knit Samoan community, opposing attorneys said in opening statements Tuesday at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

James and Jerome Taafulisia are being tried for a second time on two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 26, 2016, shooting spree at “the Caves,” a former homeless encampment within the sprawling, 150-acre Jungle that was shut down by the city that October. The brothers, who were 16 and 17 at the time, are accused of storming the camp, accompanied by their 13-year-old brother, with the intent of robbing a drug dealer.

Nearly three years ago to the day, the shootings happened just as former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray was wrapping up a speech declaring a state of emergency on homelessness, with a city report later characterizing conditions in the Jungle as a humanitarian crisis. At the time, the criminal case involving teenage defendants highlighted the dangers of the Jungle, where police had investigated numerous crimes, including homicides and sexual assaults, over the previous decade.

On Aug. 9, a mistrial against the two eldest Taafulisia brothers was declared after a King County jury became hopelessly deadlocked. The jury forewoman told The Seattle Times in September the original panel was split 8 to 4 in favor of conviction.

A new jury of five women and nine men began hearing testimony Tuesday and got their first glimpse of an hourlong video secretly recorded by a relative-turned-police informant, including a still-frame photo of James Taafulisia pulling a .45-caliber handgun used in the shootings from his waistband.

What jurors weren’t told, however, is that the relative also recorded earlier phone conversations with both James Taafulisia and his mother without their knowledge, and both admitted the brothers were responsible for the Jungle killings. Those phone recordings are not admissible because under state law, both parties to a conversation must consent to being recorded.

“The rumor around the area was Phat is good for a lot of stuff,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Stephen Herschkowitz said in his opening, referring to Phat Nguyen, the target of the robbery who ran the drug trade in the Caves and pulled in thousands of dollars a week. “They wanted to go up there for a huge score … but they didn’t get much.”

Herschkowitz warned jurors that most of the witnesses in the case were homeless and heavily into drugs at the time of the killings. Some have lengthy criminal histories, including the relative who became an informant, he said.

But at the beginning of the video, when the relative tells the brothers they need to talk, the youngest replies: “Oh, here comes the lecture,” Herschkowitz said, then played the clip.

“All three defendants knew what (the relative) wanted to talk about,” he said.

But defense attorney Dan Norman, who is representing James Taafulisia, said the relative had his own legal interests in mind and among other benefits, ended up having a felony reduced to a misdemeanor. He was also paid $700 by the Seattle Police Department in exchange for his help, Norman said.

Norman, who criticized the Seattle police investigation as incomplete, said a number of statements his client made on the video recording, including for instance, that a woman emerged from a tent with a shotgun and another woman used a stun gun on his brother, were untrue.

“On multiple occasions, James Taafulisia will claim Phat … owed him, a 17-year-old homeless kid, money,” Norman added.

Jerome Taafulisia’s defense attorney also focused her remarks on the relative’s criminal history, as well as the criminal history of the brother-in-law he was apparently trying to protect.

“They hustle on the street, they hustle law enforcement and they’re going to try to hustle you too,” Yvonne Curtis told jurors of the state’s witnesses, who are considered elder members of the Samoan community and who were close to the Taafulisia brothers.

While acknowledging the shootings happened in the “pitch dark,” Curtis said none of the surviving victims identified her client as a participant in the shootings.

While the older brothers, now 20 and 19, were charged as adults, their younger brother was prosecuted in juvenile court and convicted of the murder and assault charges in May, court records show. The youngest brother wasn’t armed but was a full participant in the robbery that quickly turned bloody, the records showed. Now 16, he will remain in custody until his 20th birthday and will then spend six months on parole as he transitions back into the community, according to disposition records in his case.

The Seattle Times is not naming the youngest brother because he was prosecuted and convicted as a juvenile.

At the time of the shootings, the brothers were wards of the state who were living in a tent pitched near Fourth Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way.

According to court records:

On the night of Jan. 26, 2016, a group of masked men approached Phat Nguyen, the target of the robbery, from behind. Seated around a fire pit with several other people, Nguyen, 46, was shot in the chest with a .45-caliber handgun. The man sitting next to him, 33-year-old James Tran, was shot twice with the .45 and died on the way to Harborview Medical Center.

Nguyen’s girlfriend, 47-year-old Tracy Bauer, and Amy Jo Shinault, 41, were each shot in the back. Nguyen, Bauer and Shinault all survived.

One of the suspects grabbed Nguyen’s bag and jacket.

As the group ran away, one of the shooters fired a .22-caliber handgun into a tent, hitting Jeanine Brooks, also known as Jeanine Zapata, in the chest. The 45-year-old died at the scene.

Police would later match casings from the scene to a .45 caliber handgun purchased from the brothers by a second police informant and a .22-caliber handgun police later found in the brothers’ tent. James Taafulisia was allegedly armed with the .45-caliber and Jerome Taafulisia is accused of firing the .22-caliber.

The Taafulisia brothers took about $100 worth of black-tar heroin and $200 or $300 in cash, Herschkowitz said in his opening.

Information from Times archives is included in this story.