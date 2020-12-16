The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help identifying a second shooter who they believe fired during a prolonged clash between groups with opposing political views on Saturday at the Capitol Campus in Olympia.

The first suspected shooter, a 25-year-old Shoreline man, is being held on $50,000 bail for the assault that injured another demonstrator. The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged.

The second shot was fired around the same time and in the same area as the first shot, police said, but appears to have been fired by a member of the group with views opposing that of the first shooter, police said. The first shooter, records show, is a supporter of President Donald Trump

There were no injuries connected to the second shooting.

The images of the suspected second shooter were taken from social media, said WSP spokesman Chris Loftis in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the second shooter or the potential target is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Wood at 360-704-2955 or sistips@wsp.wa.gov.

Saturday’s shooting came after a couple of hours of on-and-off skirmishes at and around the Capitol, where supporters of Trump had gathered, displaying signs questioning the integrity of the election, and were met by a larger group of around 200 black-clad counterdemonstrators.

The Olympia man who was shot, who turned 21 on Tuesday, was arrested by Seattle police in October and has since been charged with arson in federal court. He is accused of throwing a lit mortar through a broken window at the Starbucks in the 1600 block of Olive Way during a demonstration that began at Cal Anderson Park, according to the federal complaint.

According to the probable cause statement outlining the WSP’s case against the 25-year-old shooting suspect, “groups of opposing political ideology” were involved in physical confrontations just after 2 p.m. Saturday near 15th Avenue Southwest and Columbia Street Southwest.