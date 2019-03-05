James and Jerome Taafulisia were tried for a second time on two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 26, 2016, shooting spree.

For the second time, a King County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of two brothers accused of killing two people and wounding three others in a 2016 shooting spree in “the Jungle,” a Seattle homeless encampment that was shut down later that year.

The jury, which heard opening statements in the brothers’ second trial on Jan. 22 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, deliberated for five days before a mistrial was announced Tuesday afternoon, said a spokesman for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. It’s unknown if prosecutors will try James and Jerome Taafulisia a third time.

The Taafulisia brothers were tried for a second time on two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 26, 2016, shooting spree at “the Caves,” a former homeless encampment within the sprawling, 150-acre Jungle that was shut down by the city that October. The brothers, who were 16 and 17 at the time, were accused of storming the camp, accompanied by their 13-year-old brother, intending to rob a drug dealer.

The first mistrial was declared on Aug. 9 after a King County jury became hopelessly deadlocked following the Taafulisia brothers’ first trial. The jury forewoman told The Seattle Times in September the original panel was split 8 to 4 in favor of conviction.

While the older brothers, now 20 and 19, were charged as adults, their younger brother was prosecuted in juvenile court and convicted of the murder and assault charges in May, court records show. The youngest brother wasn’t armed, but he was a full participant in the robbery that quickly turned deadly, the records showed.

Now 16, he will remain in custody until his 20th birthday and then will spend six months on parole as he transitions back into the community, according to disposition records in his case.

The Seattle Times is not naming the youngest brother because he was prosecuted and convicted as a juvenile.

According to court records:

On the night of Jan. 26, 2016, a group of masked men approached Phat Nguyen, the target of the robbery, while he was seated around a fire pit with several other people. Nguyen, 46, was shot in the chest with a .45-caliber handgun. The man sitting next to him, 33-year-old James Tran, was shot twice with the .45 and died on the way to Harborview Medical Center.

Nguyen’s girlfriend, 47-year-old Tracy Bauer, and Amy Jo Shinault, 41, were each shot in the back. Nguyen, Bauer and Shinault all survived.

One of the suspects grabbed Nguyen’s bag and jacket.

As the group ran away, one of the shooters fired a . handgun into a tent, hitting Jeanine Brooks, also known as Jeanine Zapata, in the chest. The 45-year-old died at the scene.

Police would later match casings from the scene to a .45-caliber handgun purchased from the brothers by a police informant and a .22-caliber handgun police later found in the brothers’ tent.

A secret video recording of the brothers allegedly admitting to the shootings to two relatives-turned-informants was a key piece of evidence for the state. But the brothers’ defense attorneys criticized the Seattle police investigation and questioned one relative’s motives, pointing out he had his own legal interests in mind when he agreed to work with police, was paid $700 by the Seattle Police Department and had a felony reduced to a misdemeanor in exchange for his help.