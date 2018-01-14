Paul Tapia, 45, was injured in the Jan. 6 shooting that killed Jose Garcia Jr. Tapia died the following day.

A second man has died in a Jan. 6 shooting outside a White Center Bar.

Paul Tapia, 45, died Jan. 7 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tapia and Jose Garcia Jr., 51, were shot around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Taradise Cafe, in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue South West.

Garcia, who also was shot in the head, died at the scene.

Tapia was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died the following day.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, said King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Houck.