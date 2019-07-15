A fatal stabbing at Cal Anderson Park early Sunday was bracketed by two shootings, one during a large fight at Seattle Center that left a man critically injured with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the second along the Seattle waterfront that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

“This weekend is one that really stretched our resources,” Best, flanked by members of her command staff, said at a news briefing Monday at the department’s West Precinct.

The weekend’s violence, with the stabbing and shootings reported to police in a span of less than two hours, “highlights the fact we have some critical staffing issues,” Best said. “We really need the support of our public officials and the public … We are losing good people and we know it’s because they don’t feel supported by public officials.”

She described exit interviews at which departing officers pointed to comments made about Seattle police by members of the City Council as contributing to their decision to leave. Best couldn’t provide numbers Monday for how many more officers she thinks the department needs, but said if officers assigned to extra “emphasis patrols” hadn’t been working Saturday night and Sunday morning, there would have been 25 fewer people to respond to and investigate the weekend’s violent crimes.

The Seattle Times reported Monday that three City Council members plan to send a sharply worded letter to Mayor Jenny Durkan, rebuking what they describe as a recalcitrant strategy toward addressing police accountability flaws. The letter calls on Durkan to ask the powerful Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) to reopen its contract with the city in order to fix deficiencies that prompted U.S. District Judge James Robart to find the city partly out of compliance with federally mandated reforms.

Asked about the consent decree and possibly reopening contract negotiations, Best said, “We’re going to do all that’s required of us.”

Best reiterated that the department needs to recruit and retain personnel, saying she doesn’t want to see politics undermine public safety.

“The situation at Seattle Center was a real melee,” the chief said.

Officers from every precinct responded to Second Avenue and Mercer Street, where a large fight broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, a man was shot, which amped up the crowd’s hostility toward officers, said Detective Mark Jamieson, a department spokesman.

A witness told The Seattle Times on Sunday that the crowd was not hostile, but instead shocked and distraught. Jamieson, however, said it “was not a passive, peaceful crowd offering their assistance. It was not under control for a period of time.

“A citywide call-out is not something we take lightly,” he added.

The man who was shot remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center.

Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, who is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Jamieson explained the department has a long practice of designating certain squads within each of the department’s five precincts to respond to significant events, with the rest of the precinct’s officers providing cover if a squad is pulled into a citywide call. On Sunday, third-watch officers — who usually get off work around 4 a.m. — were held over to work through the 911 calls that got stacked up as officers responded to violent emergencies, he said.

Less than 40 minutes after the fight broke out at Seattle Center, police responded to Cal Anderson Park, where a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest. Officers arrived within 5 minutes of receiving the 911 call and performed CPR until medics arrived, said Jamieson, who said the situation at the Seattle Center did not cause any delay in police response. The woman died a short time later at Harborview. Police did not have enough information to release a suspect description and no arrests have been made, he said.

An hour after the stabbing, at 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Alaskan Way South, where a man had been shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and he was taken to Harborview, Jamieson said. The shooting investigation will be assigned to a detective, but Jamieson didn’t have a description of the gunman and confirmed no one had been arrested.