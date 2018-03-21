Alexander Chung, 20, claimed to have had only one drink while playing video games with friends at Seattle University, but prosecutors say that’s inconsistent with his level of intoxication.

King County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Seattle University student with vehicular homicide and reckless driving, accusing him of driving the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 90 and slamming head-on into another vehicle, instantly killing a man who was on his way home to Issaquah.

According to charging papers, Alexander Chung first claimed he’d had nothing to drink before the March 11 crash, then said he’d only had one Mike’s Hard Lemonade while playing video games with friends in a dorm room at Seattle University.

But a trooper said Chung smelled of intoxicants, showed signs of impairment and had slurred speech and trouble saying his own name, charging papers say. Chung’s blood was drawn at Harborview Medical Center 2½ hours after the fatal wreck and prosecutors are awaiting the results of tests to determine his blood-alcohol content, say the charges.

“Under the circumstances, the multiple signs of impairment were not consistent with one drink,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Amy Freedheim wrote in charging papers. “It was noted that it was illegal for the defendant to consume any alcohol.”

Killed in the crash was 25-year-old Mohamed Al-Hethail of Issaquah.

Chung was driving home from Seattle University to Mercer Island, where he lives with his parents, around 3 a.m., say the charges.

Trooper Rick Johnson said Wednesday detectives believe Chung overshot the onramp to eastbound I-90 from Rainier Avenue South and instead turned onto an offramp so that he was driving west in the eastbound lanes.

The charges say Chung’s SUV had damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, indicating it had sideswiped a jersey barrier before slamming head-on into Al-Hethail’s Honda, which had merged onto eastbound I-90 from southbound Interstate 5.

Just before the crash, a woman who was a passenger in a Lyft car called 911 and reported that the driver of her vehicle had to jerk sharply to the right to avoid Chung’s oncoming SUV, the charges say. She “then saw the debris cloud from the collision behind her,” say the charges.

The force of the collision with Al-Hethail’s car caused Chung’s SUV to go up and over a jersey barrier, causing the back end to hang over a 50-foot drop, the charges say. Witnesses at the scene pulled Chung from the vehicle as a trooper came upon the collision scene, say the charges.

Al-Hethail was declared dead at the scene.

Chung was booked into the King County Jail on March 12 and was released the next day after posting $100,000 bail, jail and court records show. Court records indicate he has since had an in-home breath-alcohol monitoring system installed, which was ordered by the court.