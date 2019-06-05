Sara Jean Green
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A 16-year-old boy who apparently fled into Lake Washington after he allegedly attacked his grandmother with a machete Monday died from drowning, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teen was identified Wednesday as Davion Jackson-McDade. His death was ruled undetermined because death investigators couldn’t say whether his death was an accident or suicide, according to the office.

A person’s manner of death can be classified in one of five categories: Natural, homicide, suicide, accident or undetermined.

According to Seattle police, someone inside a house in the 9700 block of 57th Avenue South called 911 around noon to report that the 16-year-old had attacked his grandmother. By the time police and medics arrived, the teenager had fled.

Medics transported a 57-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center, a Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman said at the time. As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was listed in satisfactory condition, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

Immediately after the attack, police received several 911 calls from people who reported seeing the 16-year-old running east from the house, still armed with the machete, a police spokesman said. Based on information from witnesses, officers believed the teen had gone into the lake, and officers launched an extensive search.

The teen’s body was discovered underwater at 1:36 p.m. Monday, according to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud said Wednesday detectives are still investigating what led to the attack.

Sara Jean Green: 206-515-5654 or sgreen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SJGTimes.

Most Read Local Stories