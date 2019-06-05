A 16-year-old boy who apparently fled into Lake Washington after he allegedly attacked his grandmother with a machete Monday died from drowning, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teen was identified Wednesday as Davion Jackson-McDade. His death was ruled undetermined because death investigators couldn’t say whether his death was an accident or suicide, according to the office.

A person’s manner of death can be classified in one of five categories: Natural, homicide, suicide, accident or undetermined.

According to Seattle police, someone inside a house in the 9700 block of 57th Avenue South called 911 around noon to report that the 16-year-old had attacked his grandmother. By the time police and medics arrived, the teenager had fled.

Medics transported a 57-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center, a Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman said at the time. As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was listed in satisfactory condition, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

Immediately after the attack, police received several 911 calls from people who reported seeing the 16-year-old running east from the house, still armed with the machete, a police spokesman said. Based on information from witnesses, officers believed the teen had gone into the lake, and officers launched an extensive search.

The teen’s body was discovered underwater at 1:36 p.m. Monday, according to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud said Wednesday detectives are still investigating what led to the attack.