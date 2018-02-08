Albert C. Virachismith has been charged with felony child rape and child molestation charges for allegedly raping the John Muir Elementary student five to six times in a school bathroom during the 2016-17 school year. He is being held in the King County Jail lieu of $500,000 bond.

Seattle Public Schools on Thursday identified eight additional schools where a former teacher’s assistant who is now accused of raping an elementary student had worked since 2014.

The man, Albert C. Virachismith, 40, of Seattle, now faces felony child rape and child molestation charges for allegedly raping the John Muir Elementary student five to six times in a school bathroom during the 2016-17 school year. He is being held in the King County Jail lieu of $500,000 bond.

Aside from the Muir school in Mount Baker, Virachismith also worked at times at the following schools, primarily in the south and west areas of Seattle:

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, in the Rainier Valley.

Orca K-8 School, in the Rainier Valley.

Van Asselt Elementary, on Beacon Hill.

Denny International Middle School, in West Seattle.

Washington Middle School, in the Central Area.

Aki Kurose Middle School, in the Rainier Valley.

Mercer Middle School, on Beacon Hill.

Bailey Gatzert Elementary School, in the Central Area.

Prosecutors said Tuesday in formal charges brought against Virachismith that he had access to thousands of children while working for the school district. Seattle police are now actively investigating whether Virachismith may have victimized any other children.

On Wednesday, district spokeswoman Kim Schmanke declined to identify the schools, saying police had yet to give the go-ahead for the district to release that information. Schmanke, in an email late Thursday afternoon, identified the schools and noted the district is planning to release more information about Virachismith’s employment by the end of next week.

“We are fielding a lot of questions about his employment history,” Schmanke said in the email. “To be accurate and transparent, we have decided to create a timeline of Mr. Virachismith’s employment with SPS to include employment dates, locations and any personnel issues.”

Sabrena Burr, president of the Seattle Council PTSA, hadn’t heard about the allegations when contacted Thursday, but noted all of the schools where the employee worked serve vulnerable populations.

“What they are are the schools with our most vulnerable populations, where we need the most support and have our most impacted students,” Burr said. “And most of them are located in our most diverse areas.”

Burr added that if Virachismith worked as a substitute, “then he got to pick the schools where he wants to work.”

Schmanke confirmed in an email Thursday that Virachismith had been working as a substitute employee this school year.

Anyone with information about additional potential victims is asked to contact Seattle police Detective Anthony Belgarde at anthony.belgarde@seattle.gov.