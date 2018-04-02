The King County Medical Examiner’s Office reported McKoy died of a gunshot wound to the head, ruling it a homicide. No arrests have been reported.

King County medical investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting near Seattle Center early Sunday as Trevon McKoy, a local rapper who had performed in the area Saturday night.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office reported McKoy died of a gunshot wound to the head, ruling it a homicide.

Better known as JuiceTheGod, McKoy began making a name for himself in the Seattle hip-hop community last year, thanks in part to the video for his song “Make Em Say (Remix)” — a reworking of Master P’s 1998 hit “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!”

Shortly after 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Lower Queen Anne residents started calling 911 to report hearing gun shots in the area. When Seattle police arrived, they found McKoy at the intersection of First Avenue North and Republican Street with a gunshot wound in the head. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been reported.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Homicide/Assault Tip Line at 206-233-5000.