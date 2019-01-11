In an unusual break from protocol, the civilian in charge of the SPD's internal investigations office is asking that an outside agency conduct a separate criminal investigation of the fatal shooting of Iosia Faletogo after a traffic stop.

The Seattle Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) has opened an internal investigation into whether an officer’s fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve fell within department policies and procedures.

And in a rare departure from protocol, the OPA also is recommending that an outside law-enforcement agency conduct an independent criminal investigation to determine whether the shooting of Iosia Faletogo by Officer Jared Keller was lawful.

“Together, these investigations are intended to provide a thorough and impartial evaluation of the facts, which are critical not only for evaluating the case, but for ensuring transparency and maintaining public confidence in the SPD and the police accountability system,” Andrew Myerberg, the OPA’s civilian director, said in a news release.

Warning: Graphic content

Myerberg said the OPA anticipates that its investigation will be completed by the end of July.

The call for an outside investigation represents an extraordinary break from recent in-house protocols, under which a Force Investigation Team investigates officer-involved shootings as part of federally mandated reforms. In the past, the SPD has almost always conducted its own investigation into whether an officer’s use of deadly force was justified.

Seattle police released graphic video last week of the shooting, including slowed-down footage showing Faletogo grasping what police say was a stolen handgun.

The video appears to show that when Faletogo was shot in the head, the gun was no longer in his hand and he was on the ground struggling with several officers.

The shooting occurred just off Aurora Avenue North at Northeast 96th Street after officers made a traffic stop of a car Faletogo was driving. Faletogo ran from the car, leading to a brief chase and struggle in which he was shot by Keller.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.