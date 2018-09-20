The outcome of mail balloting was announced Thursday by the Seattle Police Officers' Guild, which represents more than 1,300 officers and sergeants. The contract is now subject to approval by the City Council.

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild (SPOG) has overwhelmingly voted to ratify a collective-bargaining contract with the city that includes long-delayed pay raises while imposing sweeping accountability reforms.

The outcome of mail balloting was announced Thursday by the guild, which represents more than 1,300 officers and sergeants.

Guild President Kevin Stuckey said in a news release that 1,013 of 1,059 returned ballots voted to accept the contract offer.

The contract is now subject to approval by the City Council.

The two sides reached a tentative agreement last month on a six-year contract, retroactive to 2015. The last contract expired at the end of 2014.

Under the proposed deal, guild members would receive accumulated pay raises of more than 17 percent, sources familiar with the deal previously told The Seattle Times on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been publicly disclosed.