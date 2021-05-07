A suspect in a Friday shooting surrendered after police surrounded a building into which he had fled near 10th Avenue South and East Yesler Way, authorities said.

The shooting victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. As of 8:15 p.m., no further details had been made available about the victim, when the shooting occurred, or where it happened.

Seattle Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Valerie Carson said the incident began with the report of a shooting in the area. The suspect fled inside the building under construction, prompting negotiations with police and the arrival of a SWAT team.

This is a developing story and will be updated.