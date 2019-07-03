Seattle police shot a woman in the Chinatown International District Wednesday night after responding to a report she had a gun, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers received a report that a woman was firing a gun at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street around 8 p.m., said Assistant Chief Adrian Diaz with the police department.

Two officers encountered the woman at 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street and fired at her, he said.

Diaz said a gun was found at the scene. He said he did not have information Wednesday night about what occurred before officers shot at the woman.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Police spokesman Det. Mark Jamieson said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The two officers were not injured. Diaz said it was not yet clear if bullets from both officers’ weapons struck the woman.

Advertising

South Jackson Street was closed between Eight Avenue South and 12th Avenue South because of police activity, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Police interviewed possible witnesses after the shooting, including a young boy and his family.

The department’s Force Investigation Team and crime-scene investigators were investigating Wednesday night, along with representatives from the Office of Police Accountability and the Inspector General. The King County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation, in accordance with a recently passed state law on police use of deadly force.