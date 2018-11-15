Police seized three assault-style rifles, a shotgun, two handguns, high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a samurai sword, among other items, from a 31-year-old man's Belltown apartment after he was ordered by a judge to surrender any weapons but claimed he didn't have any.

King County prosecutors say a 31-year-old Seattle man lied about the arsenal of guns and other weapons he had stashed inside his Belltown apartment following his arrest this month for allegedly stalking one of his neighbors.

Charles Peavey was arrested Nov. 8 on investigation of burglary, harassment and malicious mischief, accused of trying to kick down the door to a woman’s apartment across the hall from his own after he became fixated on her, jail and court records show.

When he made his first court appearance on Nov. 9, Peavey signed a declaration of non-surrender, claiming he didn’t have any firearms, dangerous weapons or a concealed-pistol license to turn over after becoming the subject of an anti-harassment protection order, the records say.

But that wasn’t true, according to Seattle police and prosecutors, leading to charges of first-degree perjury, attempted residential burglary and stalking, according to court documents. First held on $20,000 bail, Peavey now is being held in the King County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, records show.

Two Seattle police officers trained to deal with people suffering from mental illness first encountered Peavey in July, when Peavey called 911 to report someone was tampering with his food. Officers found no evidence that anyone had been in his apartment, charging papers say. Peavey, who appeared paranoid and delusional, told the officers he’d just moved to Seattle from Ohio, say the charges.

Then in early October, the manager of Peavey’s apartment building called police to report “an escalating pattern of harassment” and unwanted advances toward a female resident, who lived across the hall from Peavey and whose movements Peavey had been tracking with a motion-activated surveillance camera pointed at her door, the charges say. When officers attempted to talk to him, he refused to let them in his apartment and told them “he had just taken a big bong rip” — had been smoking marijuana — and said he did not feel comfortable talking to them, say the charges.

The woman was inside her apartment on Nov. 8 when Peavey tried to kick her door down, the charges say. She screamed for help, afraid Peavey would assault or rape her, and called 911 while bracing her body against her badly damaged door, according to the charges.

When officers arrived, Peavey suddenly “popped out” of his apartment and told them, “You got me!” and was arrested without incident, say the charges.

Though police found no records showing Peavey owned firearms or had a concealed-pistol license in Washington, officers began the process of obtaining an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) because they felt Peavey was an extreme danger to his neighbor, according to the charges. But after consulting prosecutors, the charges say, a police sergeant determined that Peavey’s behavior didn’t meet criteria for an ERPO, which allows police to seize firearms from people who are considered at high risk of harming themselves or others.

Peavey made his first court appearance the next day and signed the non-surrender declaration, which includes a warning that failure to comply with an Order to Surrender Weapons could result in misdemeanor or felony charges.

The next day, Nov. 10, Peavey’s apartment manager lawfully entered Peavey’s apartment in the 2200 block of Second Avenue to check for damage before formally evicting Peavey, the charges say. The manager saw multiple assault-style rifles in the apartment, took photos of the weapons, and called police.

Officers obtained a search warrant that night and seized three rifles, a shotgun, two handguns, more than 50 high-capacity magazines, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests and a ballistic helmet, two gas masks, a can of tear gas and a samurai sword, along with a multicamera surveillance system, say the charges. The Seattle Police Department posted a photo of the weapons on its online blotter.

Officers later learned Peavey had a concealed-pistol license issued by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, which was valid until June 2022, charging papers say.

Ohio is one of 10 states that has a reciprocity agreement with Washington, recognizing each other’s concealed-weapons permits, according to state Attorney General’s Office.